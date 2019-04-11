Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E (Dimple Dell Rd) 10600 S
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Stephensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Bess Stephensen


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Bess Stephensen Obituary
Laura Bess Stephensen
1927 ~ 2019
LAURA BESS STEPHENSEN, 91, passed peacefully April 4, 2019. Laura was born Aug. 20, 1927 to Archie Edward Bess and Rose Butterfield Bess. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack Q. Stephensen (Husband), Scott R Stephensen (Son), Ashley Argyle (Granddaughter), Glen Brown (Son-in-Law), and her 8 siblings. Survived by children Sharon (Gary) Argyle, Sharleen Brown, Jackie (Don) Swan, Jeff R. (Denise F.) Bowden, Bret J. (Jackie) Stephensen, 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, Keith Bowden (Brother-in-Law), and many nieces and nephews. Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy (10600 S), South Jordan, UT. Graveside dedication at 1:00pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E (Dimple Dell Rd) 10600 S, Sandy, UT. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now