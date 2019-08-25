|
|
1922 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Laura Dean Brinton Byrne passed away on August 19, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born on October 25, 1922, to Edward A. Brinton and Julia Irene Maxfield in Salt Lake City, Utah. Laura married the love of her life, James John Byrne, in Salt Lake City on June 8, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, sisters Virginia "Ginny", Lois, Ruth, and Miriam "Mims", her parents and grandparents. Laura had no children, but is survived by her nieces and nephews.
Laura loved the outdoors. She knew all the wildflowers along the Wasatch Front. She hiked, golfed, and cross-country skied. Laura took singing lessons in her younger years and sang opera. She was a great cook, as were her sisters.
Laura loved Big Cottonwood Canyon. Before she married, she worked in the canyon at the family-owned Maxfield Lodge and she and Jim later lived in the canyon for a time.
Laura worked for the State of Utah until she retired in 1987. After retirement she volunteered at the Utah State Historical Society.
Laura's family loved her very much. She was bright and witty and as sweet as honey, though she could sometimes be cross, angry, and alienating.
Special thanks to the Wentworth at Millcreek and their wonderful staff and to the Silverado Hospice Care and their staff who made Laura's end of life peaceful.
Laura requested cremation and no funeral service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019