Laura Jo Morrill
1989 ~ 2019
Laura Jo Van der Meide Morrill, age 30, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, in her loving home in Fountain, Colorado after a short illness. She is the daughter of David and Shauna Van der Meide. She was the oldest child with three brothers, Zachary, James, Jonathan and one sister, Madison, all of West Jordan, Utah.
Laura attended Copper Hills High School and Paradigm High. She loved clogging with Extravadance Studio and playing soccer with the Girls Fusion team. She loved girly things: dress up, fashion, painting nails, curling hair, and makeup. She often talked about her love for her Young Women group in the Welby 4th Ward, and her experiences at girl's camp and on trek. She loved to travel and had many adventures skiing, camping, going to Lake Powell, Disneyland, Disney World, and cruises with her family.
Laura met Blake Hasson in 2007 and had a beautiful daughter, Bella Jo Hasson, on February 18, 2009. In January 2012, Laura met the love of her life, Bryan Clayton Morrill. They were married on December 29, 2012. They lived in Roosevelt, Utah and later moved to Fountain, Colorado. They were blessed with their son, Tomler Boss on April 4, 2014. Laura's world revolved around her two children and her husband. She loved watching them experience new things, riding motorcycles, hiking, fishing, and camping in the mountains together. She cherished the time spent with them.
Laura had a very noticeable gift to love people unconditionally. She focused on the ones she was with and accepted people for who they were, instantly drawing them into her circle of friendship and love. If you were lucky enough to know her you could not help but love her. Laura made a difference in the lives of those she came in contact with. Her smile and the sound of her laughter were contagious and will be missed by those who knew her.
Laura is survived by her loving husband, Bryan, her two children, Bella and Tomler. Her parents David and Shauna Van der Meide. Her siblings, James (Savannah), Jonathan and Madison.
She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Zachary.
Together the families of Laura Jo and Bryan would like to thank all who have offered their condolences and love.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Welby 4th Ward, 9376 South 4000 West, West Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah and from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, at the church. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020