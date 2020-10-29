1960 ~ 2020

Laura Layton died peacefully yet suddenly in her sleep on October 26, 2020. She left us too soon, just after celebrating her 30th wedding anniversary and 60th birthday. Laura was born October 7,1960 in Salt Lake City to Joe and Barbara Meyer. She grew up with her older siblings Dave (Meyer) and Debbie (Meyer). Laura attended East High School, Lewis and Clark College, and the University of Utah, where she earned a Master's in Social Work.

Laura will be remembered for her service to others and how she lit up any room. She began her career as a school social worker and later served as an administrator and high school counselor. She worked for Granite School District for 29 years, gracing various schools with commitment and energy, including Skyline High School, Hillsdale and Woodstock Elementary Schools, and the Young Parent Center. She was passionate about caring for the whole child and making everyone feel included. A career professional, she mentored a new generation of social workers. Outside of work, she volunteered for the Sundance Film Festival and various progressive causes. Her infectious smile and positive attitude will be sorely missed.

A loving wife and mother, Laura married Michael Layton in 1990 in Zion National Park. They raised two children, Taylor and Kendra, with a love of learning and adventure. Her children followed in her footsteps, Taylor becoming a special educator and Kendra a bilingual math teacher. The outdoors was always a place of peace and adventure for Laura and her family. Through cross country bike tours and countless kayaking trips, she motivated those around her to live life to its fullest. Together her family ran marathons, backpacked across South America and the Colorado Rockies, and hiked through Utah's beautiful wilderness.

Up until her very last moment, Laura gave generously to her family and friends. Whether it was cooking a lasagna lunch for colleagues or tireless caregiving she provided her mom and aunt, Laura's absence will be felt deeply by all. Laura is preceded in death by her dear father Joe. She is survived by her mother Barbara, aunt Joan, siblings Debbie (Chuck) and David (Penny), her loving husband Mike, children Taylor (Hayley), Kendra (Lenny), nieces and nephews Jessica (Ethan), Brandon (Jess), Melissa (Witt), Chandler, Jennifer, Michelle, and her trusty Border Collies Novio and Jake.

Family and close friends will hold a celebration of life on Sunday, November 1, 2020. No viewing or burial services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Trevor Project or the Nature Conservancy would be appreciated.



