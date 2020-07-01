1960 ~ 2020

Laurel Melchert was born on October 1, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to John Charles Melchert Jr and June Day Obermaier Melchert. On June 18, 2020 Laurel passed away peacefully with her husband, Mark McQueen and friend Robin by her side. Laurel moved to Cut Bank, Montana when she was twelve and then went to Missoula, Montana to attend college for a year. Laurel loved experiencing the outdoors, she enjoyed camping, fishing and being with her family. She enjoyed traveling and had the experience of visiting Bolivia with her sister Rachel and her husband, Rick. Laurel also visited Mexico, Costa Rico, Portage in Canada near the Hudson Bay. She worked as an insurance adjuster for most of her life including at the State Workman's Compensation, the Salt Lake County, Diversified Insurance and Scott Wetzell's. She enjoyed all the people she worked with.

Laurel was preceded in death by her parents; two sister, Debbie and Rachel. She is survived by a sister, Noel; brother-in-law, Rick; her husband, Mark; nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Honoring Laurel's wishes, she will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Laurel's tribute wall.

A celebration of her life will be held at the American Legion Post 71 building on July 9th between 5 and 8 pm at 3450 South West Temple in Salt Lake.



