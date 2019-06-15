Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
West Jordan 21st Ward Building
7511 South 2700 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:00 PM
Family prayer
West Jordan 21st Ward Building, 7511 South 2700 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
West Jordan 21st Ward Building
7511 South 2700 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East 10600 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Laurel Miller Butterfield Obituary
Laurel Miller Butterfield
1924 ~ 2019
Our amazing mom, grandma, sister, and friend passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in American Fork, Utah on July 18, 1924 to Rollo Marshall and Eliza Johnson Miller. She was the second of seven children. She was raised in American Fork and graduated from American Fork High School.
She married her eternal companion, Doyle Edward Nokes in the Manti Temple on July 2, 1942. They were blessed with four children: Vernon, Loralee, Kimberly, and Kelly.
Laurel's beloved husband, Doyle Edward Nokes, passed away in September of 1976. She married Willard Melvin Bills on September 17, 1980. Willard passed away in May of 1993. Laurel was blessed to find companionship with Ross Butterfield; someone she trusted and respected. They were married on June 1, 1994. Ross passed away on June 5, 2019, with Laurel at his bedside. Laurel passed away a few short hours later. She had the opportunity to care for and be cared for by three wonderful husbands and their families.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the West Jordan 21st Ward Building, 7511 South 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah at 12:00 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Family prayer will be immediately prior to the funeral. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT directly following the funeral service.
For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 15 to June 16, 2019
