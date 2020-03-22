Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Bermudez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Lynn Bermudez


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
1960 ~ 2020
Laurie Lynn Bermudez, 59, beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Laurie was born December 8, 1960 in Denver Colorado to Joan Ellen Vigil and Arthur Del Toro. She had long time career in the medial field. She met her husband Nicolas Bermudez in Santa Barbara in 2009 and married in 2014. She move back to Salt Lake in 2013 to be closer to her family. Lauries life was centered around her husband, family and her dog Bella Lynn. Laurie left us too soon but is now with her mother in heaven.
Laurie is survived by her husband Nicholas, father Joseph Rivera, brothers and sisters, Dennis J Rivera, Alisha (Tony) Trujillo, Vanae Rivera, Alan Del Toro, David Del Toro, Julie Del Toro, Gina Del Toro. She was preceded in death by her mother Joan Ellen Rivera. Laurie will be greatly missed by her friends and family and also her relatives residing in Denver that she loved dearly.
A viewing will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Rd. West Jordan UT 84123. Please check www.memorialutah.com for date and time. A cremation memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -