1960 ~ 2020
Laurie Lynn Bermudez, 59, beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Laurie was born December 8, 1960 in Denver Colorado to Joan Ellen Vigil and Arthur Del Toro. She had long time career in the medial field. She met her husband Nicolas Bermudez in Santa Barbara in 2009 and married in 2014. She move back to Salt Lake in 2013 to be closer to her family. Lauries life was centered around her husband, family and her dog Bella Lynn. Laurie left us too soon but is now with her mother in heaven.
Laurie is survived by her husband Nicholas, father Joseph Rivera, brothers and sisters, Dennis J Rivera, Alisha (Tony) Trujillo, Vanae Rivera, Alan Del Toro, David Del Toro, Julie Del Toro, Gina Del Toro. She was preceded in death by her mother Joan Ellen Rivera. Laurie will be greatly missed by her friends and family and also her relatives residing in Denver that she loved dearly.
A viewing will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Rd. West Jordan UT 84123. Please check www.memorialutah.com for date and time. A cremation memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020