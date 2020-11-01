1/1
Laurie Pratt Terry
1973 ~ 2020
On October 29, 2020 our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandma, Laurie Pratt Terry passed away following complications from a heart attack and stroke. She was 47. She was born on February 22, 1973 possessing an unparalleled spirit of adventure and wanderlust in Tooele, Utah to Loretta Christensen and Steven Pratt. She embodied all that was lovely, warm, kind, and good. And oh was she funny. She filled up all the space in every room she entered with life and laughter. Her Laugh was famous. Okay, it was a cackle…it had the magical ability to reproduce laughter and good humor in even those most committed to keeping a straight face. She graduated from Heidelberg High School in 1991 while living in Germany. Go Lions! After high school she made her way back home to Utah. She graduated from Snow College before attending Weber State University in Ogden. After college she took a job at Unisource (now Veritiv Corp) in Salt Lake City. She remained there for 23 years. She started as an Administrative Assistant and over the years worked her way up through the ranks to become a very successful Sales Rep. She was adored by co-workers and customers alike. Laurie was a child of the 80's and early 90's. The amount of hairstyling and spray during these years shaped more than just her hair. It defined a large part of her life. It took her two hours to get ready to meet the public. An hour and a half if she were forced. She loved 90's R&B, Air Supply, Chicago, and Abba. She could do the Running Man with the best of them. Laurie married the love of her life Jeremy Terry on Valentine's Day 2008 in Dubai, U.A.E. They made their home in Herriman, Utah along with his four children, Jordan, Bransen, Brock, and Brynn. They welcomed a son, Griffin in 2011. Becoming a wife and a mother was the greatest joy and highest calling of her life. She lived for the kid's games and performances. She loved camping and traveling with the entire family. She treasured just lying next to Griffin at night while he drifted off to sleep. Laurie was passionate about and chose to be an organ donor. Many lives will be blessed through her life saving gift.
Laurie is survived by husband Jeremy, children Griffin, Brynn, Brock, Bransen, Jordan (Daisha) Her parents Loretta Christensen and Steven and Cathy Pratt. Her siblings Stephanie Deer (Garrett), Ryan Pratt (Deana), Amanda Robinson (Aaron), Rachel Pratt, Sean Pratt, and Jeremy Pratt (Tia) Her bonus siblings Brady Christensen (Charlene), Rick Christensen (Lisa), Cami Gygi (Gary), and Cory Christensen (Ali).Her grandchildren Adalie, Ellis, and Emery Terry. Favorite Aunt Karen Westphal. Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and friends that are lost without her. Preceded in death by her dear bonus dad Jerry Christensen.
Services will be held on Nov. 5, 2020 at South Mountain Community Church 14216 South Bangerter Parkway, Draper Utah. Viewing from 9:00 am-10:30 am. Funeral at 11:00am.Internment to follow at Herriman City Cemetery 12465 Pioneer St, Herriman. Masks are required to attend the services. Funeral will stream via Zoom meeting ID 873 3630 5072 passcode Laurie

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Laurie used to call me “Minders” and she is the ONLY one that has ever called me by that name. I will never forget that. She had a positive spirit and an endearing soul-not to mention a hilarious personality. I am not sure why, however I feel like we were meant to have met and become friends. We lost touch over the years and our lives went different directions. I always looked forward to receiving her Christmas card every year to see how she was doing. I remember the one thing that always remained constant with her was wanting to have a family with someone she loved. I was so happy that she had found that for herself once and for all. I have many great memories with her like seeing Prince in concert, U of U games, visiting her family cabin and going four wheeling, and many girls nights at her townhome in Park City. My condolences to her husband and family. I am so very sorry for your loss. I don’t understand it....I hope you find peace in her memory.
MIndy Gautreau
Friend
October 31, 2020
Laurie, You are one of the sweetest nieces ever! I will forever remember the joy you brought into a room upon entering! I will cherish the memory of your laughter forever! I Love you and will cherish my memories of you forever! Aunt Mary Jane
Mary Jane Gerritsen
Family
October 31, 2020
You will be missed Laurie. You were a big sis to all of us. My thoughts and prayers to all of your loving family.
Dave Swift
Friend
