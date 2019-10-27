|
|
LaVae Nichol Cook
"Grandma Cookie"
What a heavenly reunion it was Wednesday night as our sweet LaVae was welcomed by her husband Joe, angel daughters Cheryl and Jolyn, her parents, and 11 sisters and brothers. LaVae Nichol Cook, born May 19, 1926, passed away peacefully October 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Viewings will be held Tuesday, October 29, from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, and Wednesday, October 30, from 10-11 am at the church prior to the service. The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 am at 1880 East 9800 South. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019