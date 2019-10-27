Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
1880 East 9800 South
LaVae Nichol Cook


1926 - 2019
LaVae Nichol Cook Obituary
LaVae Nichol Cook
"Grandma Cookie"
What a heavenly reunion it was Wednesday night as our sweet LaVae was welcomed by her husband Joe, angel daughters Cheryl and Jolyn, her parents, and 11 sisters and brothers. LaVae Nichol Cook, born May 19, 1926, passed away peacefully October 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Viewings will be held Tuesday, October 29, from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, and Wednesday, October 30, from 10-11 am at the church prior to the service. The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 am at 1880 East 9800 South. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
