LaVee Lovendahl Crane
1942 ~ 2020
LaVee Lovendahl Crane, age 78, passed away unexpectedly June 17, 2020 in St. George, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. LaVee grew up in Riverton, Utah and married the love of her life, Ray Crane, on May 6, 1960. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple, where they enjoyed several temple callings. LaVee retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years, however, her greatest accomplishment in life, was her family. She orchestrated countless family camping trips which always included grandma and grandpa. She loved to out-fish dad, horses, traveling, spending time at the cabin and her home in Beaver Dam. She was ruthless in the game of rummy, loved crazy carnival rides, crocheting and yardwork and generally said exactly what she was thinking, so you always knew where you stood.
LaVee is survived by her daughter, Teresa LaVee Hopkins, son, Kevin R. Crane (Lori Dee), daughter Paula Hopes, 15 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, sister Betty Kay Perry, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Kenneth Ray Crane, parents, Elvin L. and Florine E. Lovendahl, brother, Larry Lovendahl, and son-in-law, Carl L. Hopkins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her beloved friends, Paula Cushing Green, Wayne and Joanne Turner, who were by her side until the very end.
A viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, Utah. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Riverton City Cemetery, 1540 West 13200 South, Riverton, Utah. www.broomfuneralhome.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.