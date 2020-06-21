Dear Crane Family,



My heart is breaking! I LOVED your mother/grandmother more than I could ever express in words. She was an incredible example, friend and confidant to me. I was privileged to be her Visiting Teacher for almost 12 years...when the program changed to Ministering...they unfortunately changed her off my route. We still kept in touch, and after her husband passed away I decide to text her everyday for a month to let her know she was not alone or forgotten. That month turned into years. And through those simple texts she was there more for me than I was for her. I will be eternally grateful for her influence in my life. She helped me through some really difficult trials and challenges.



Love Eternally, Ardis Bird

