Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Tooele City Cemetery
361 South 100 East
LaVere Carter Obituary
1928 ~ 2019
In Loving Memory of LaVere Carter who passed away May 11, 2019 in Tooele, Utah. Lavere was born in Minersville, Utah on April 1, 1928 to Drucilla and Frank Carter.
Survived by his wife Judy C. Carter, son Andrew T. Carter, daughter-in-law Lisa Carter and grandson Colton M. Carter and Brody A. Carter, sister Bonnie Holdaway and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Christopher P Carter, brothers; Bud, Bob, and Kent Carter.
LaVere was veteran in the US Navy. He loved hunting, fishing and wood-working when he was able.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Tooele City Cemetery, 361 South 100 East, at 12:30 PM.
The family would like to Thank Rocky Mountain Rehab and Hospice for taking great care of LaVere.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 15, 2019
