|
|
LaVern and Betty
Workman
1939 ~ 2020 1942 ~ 2020
It is with a sad and heavy heart that we say goodbye to our father/grandpa, LaVern Workman of Sandy, Utah who died on May 16th, 2020 in an automobile accident. His beloved wife, Betty Johnatakis Workman joined him on May 18th, 2020 as his passenger. They were inseparable right through to the end and together still in death.
"Vern" was born June 9th, 1939 in Vernal, Utah and was raised in Bonanza, Utah where his family lived at the Gilsonite Mine. After serving his country valiantly in the Marine Corps, he and his brothers started a successful construction company. Vern fell quickly in love and on December 1st, 1962 he married his sweetheart, Betty Johnatakis of Hiawatha, UT. Betty was born March 23, 1942. She received her cosmetology license and found abundant satisfaction in raising her two wonderful children, Theresa LaVerne Royle of Minocqua, WI and Terry DeLoss (Diane) Workman of Riverton, UT. Vern enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the value of hard work. He was a sharp-shooting, domesticated cowboy. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, bird watching and surprising his wife with lovely jewelry. Betty worked as a lunch lady at Brighton High School where she loved socializing with the students. She enjoyed making new friends, camping, conversing with others, (she could literally talk your ear off) and crocheting hundreds of baby blankets for loved ones. Nobody would be surprised to find them on a rockhounding adventure searching for that perfect and rare rock or sitting on the front porch with friends gathered near. The thing the two of them loved more than anything was time spent with family.
They will be deeply missed by their children, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors, acquaintances and grandchildren: Megan Diane (Jacob) Kuoha, Terry Brayden (Brooklyn) Workman, Robert Cody Royle, Ryley DeLoss (Shaylee) Workman, Connor Timothy Workman, Sierra Cassie Royle and Cheyenne Kaitlyn Ross. They recently welcomed three great-grandchildren: Devon Eades, Terry Teal'c and Paisley Jane Workman.
Vern is survived by siblings Dean (Elaine) Workman of Sandy, UT, Gary (Judy) Workman of Sandy, UT. and Nadine (Don) Williams of Glenwood Springs, CO. Betty is survived by her siblings Johnny (Joan) Johnatakis of Sandy, UT., Shirley Cooper of Price, UT and Mary Lee Greenland of San Rafael, CA.
They are preceded in death by both sets of their parents; Vernal DeLoss and Mable Lenore (Atwood) Workman and Dimitrios "Jim" (Gianikakis) Johnatakis and Chloe Lorranna Allred, siblings Reed & (Nancy) Workman, Elaine (Carl) Norton, Connie (Johnny) Kosmack, Jim Nick Johnatakis and brothers in law Francis Greenland and Cooper.
A viewing will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, UT on Wednesday, May 27th from 12:30 to 1:45. A short graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Due to the COVID19 related restrictions, we're asking guests to be mindful of social distancing and stay within the state regulated restrictions for public safety: mask use is at your discretion.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020