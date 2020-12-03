LaVerna Terry Ricks Mead
1926~2020
West Valley City, UT-Our beloved mother, LaVerna (94), passed away on the 28th of November, 2020 after a full life. LaVerna was born on the 2nd of May 1926 and was raised by two wonderful parents; Franklin Amos Terry and Ellen Ann Goodliffe in Enterprise, Utah. She is number five of ten siblings who was raised on a ranch and taught the value of hard work. This helped to shape a life devoted to faith and family. On one of her many visits to Salt Lake, she met her eternal companion Howard Lee Ricks at a dance. They were later married in the Salt Lake Temple on 14th of September, 1956. Together they raised four daughters before Lee's passing in 1980.
In her younger days she loved to go camping, especially when that meant gathering with family, eating good food, playing games and campfire sing-a-longs. She was always prepared and made every event special and full of fun. LaVerna loved to travel and has been privileged to see many places in her lifetime. She was also an avid dancer and after Lee passed away she sometimes spent five nights a week out on the dance floor kicking up her heels.
Over her lifetime, LaVerna enjoyed gardening and has had some beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed cooking, canning and doing crafts. She was a sewer and a quilter and spent many days in her 90's sewing and altering her clothes by hand even though she couldn't see due to macular degeneration. She loved feeling useful and always looked for ways to contribute.
LaVerna was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings with Relief Society being her favorite. She was able to serve two missions; first at the Salt Lake Temple and second at the Jordan River Temple where she served with her current husband, Kenneth Mead. She spent her life doing family history and was very proud of the thousands of records and pictures she was able to research and collect over the years.
LaVerna is survived by three of her four children: Darla (Chico) Bowden, Vicki Ricks, Jaena (Brent) Gibson; Son-in-Law Garrick Frazier Jr.; five step children; seventeen grandchildren, and several great grandchildren; Brother Wendell Terry; and many other beloved family members and friends.
LaVerna had a strong love of family and knowledge of eternal life and she looked forward to the grand reunion she is now having with her parents, brothers and sisters, eternal companion, daughter, grandchildren and others who preceded her in death.
We will truly miss her warm sense of humor and the love she gave to all of us.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Inspiration Hospice and Aubrey Kruisman, N.P. for their kind and loving care.
A public viewing will be held Friday, December 4th at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah from 6-8 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, December 5th, starting at 11:00 a.m. with a family viewing before. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane in Holladay, Utah.
