1/1
LaVon Fairchild
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVon Arlene "Bonnie" Yates Fairchild
1929-2020
LaVon Arlene "Bonnie" Yates Fairchild was born on October 29, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James William Yates and Naomi Pearl Davis.
She lived in Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Palos Verdes Estates CA, Medford OR and Lehi UT. On June 17, 1951, she married Merl Fairchild on Treasure Island, California.
Bonnie held many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Primary President and Homemaking Leader. She also served in the temple.
Bonnie was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved her children with all her heart. This was her greatest calling in life. Her family was her legacy.
Bonnie passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Gordon Yates. She is survived by her five children--Paula Krogh, Kay Fairchild, Scot Fairchild (Vickie), Jadine Brown, and Brad Fairchild (Shawna); twelve grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, from 9:00-9:30 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple. A private family graveside will be held at Salt Lake City Cemetery afterwards. Flowers can be sent to Larkin Mortuary. A video of the services will be available to view after the graveside through Larkin Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Larkin Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved