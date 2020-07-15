LaVon Arlene "Bonnie" Yates Fairchild

1929-2020

LaVon Arlene "Bonnie" Yates Fairchild was born on October 29, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James William Yates and Naomi Pearl Davis.

She lived in Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Palos Verdes Estates CA, Medford OR and Lehi UT. On June 17, 1951, she married Merl Fairchild on Treasure Island, California.

Bonnie held many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Primary President and Homemaking Leader. She also served in the temple.

Bonnie was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved her children with all her heart. This was her greatest calling in life. Her family was her legacy.

Bonnie passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Gordon Yates. She is survived by her five children--Paula Krogh, Kay Fairchild, Scot Fairchild (Vickie), Jadine Brown, and Brad Fairchild (Shawna); twelve grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, from 9:00-9:30 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple. A private family graveside will be held at Salt Lake City Cemetery afterwards. Flowers can be sent to Larkin Mortuary. A video of the services will be available to view after the graveside through Larkin Mortuary.



