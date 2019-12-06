Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
LaVon Larson


1924 - 2019
LaVon Larson Obituary
LaVon (Bonnie) T. Larson
1924-2019
Lavon (Bonnie) T Larson, 95 of lvins, Utah passed away Dec 3, 2019. Bonnie was born July 27, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from West High. Bonnie married Kenneth R Rogers in 1948. They had two daughters and later divorced. Bonnie then married Glen H Larson in 1964 and had a son.
Bonnie retired from Utah Power and Light.
She is survived by her son, Darren (Julie) and daughter Lynda Rogers, stepsons Todd (Nadine), Jess (Loree), stepdaughters Brenda (David) Jones, Sue Ellen (Larry)Henshaw, and Shannon Larson; granddaughter Melissa (Ryan) Stewart and Grandsons, Dylan (Jen) Jorgensen and Kyle (Ricki) Larson and great grandson, Maddox, and 7 step grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Glen, daughter Kenna Jorgensen and Sister Arlene (Dewey)Whitehead.
A visitation and service will be held at Larkin Mortuary-260 East South Temple Salt Lake City, Utah, Sat. Dec 7, 2019 at 10:00 am.
The family would like to thank Greg and Norma at Waterfall Assisted Living for their excellent care for Mom.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019
