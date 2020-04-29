|
Lavon Thompson Knight Stillman
1935~2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Our loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep April 26, 2020. Lavon Thompson Knight Stillman was born September 23, 1935 to Forrest Spencer Thompson and Edith West Thompson. She married her forever sweetheart Joseph Willard Knight on July 20, 1954 in the Logan Utah Temple.Together they had six children and a very happy life until Bills premature passing. She later met and married Clifton Dwight Stillman on September 9, 1982. Lavon had many interests most of all the well-being of her family and their love for one another. She also was a fantastic cook hosting many family parties over the years and holidays, she loved to crochet and made beautiful baby blankets and afghans that she showered upon her family and others as gifts. She enjoyed her friendships and meeting with her club friends once a month. She enjoyed family history and attending the temple as much as she could possibly get there. She volunteered in the Jordan River Temple for many years. She liked being active and taking walks and enjoying the outdoors. She was a devoted grandmother and was always in attendance at every opportunity to love and support her grandchildren. Lavon is survived by five of her loving children Brad Knight, Lynda (Jeff) Hanks,Lisa Knight,Greg (Denise)Knight,and Jeff Knight. And two stepchildren Brian, and Scott(Bobbi) Stillman, Stepson in-law, Cyd Armstrong, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her husbands, her daughter Patti, her parents, brother Jerry and stepdaughter Lisa. Graveside services will be held May 2,2020 at 2pm, viewing one hour prior at Mountain View Mortuary;3115 E 7800 S Cottonwood Heights.View full obituary on www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020