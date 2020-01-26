|
LaVona Marie Mortensen Williams
1917 ~ 2020
LaVona Marie Mortensen Williams passed away peacefully of causes incident to age January 22, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was born July 28, 1917 to parents Marion A. and Ella M. Olsen Mortensen in Emery, Utah. LaVona was the eldest of five children. She married Lynn J. Williams November 7, 1937. She was devoted to her family and was a friend to many. LaVona was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. She and Lynn served a Mission to the Visitors' Center in Palmyra, New York. LaVona, Lynn, and the children built a summer home in the Smith and Morehouse area of Utah where many wonderful days were spent with the family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lynn, two sons, Philip and Roger, and one grandson, Matthew Preece. She is survived by one son, Dennis (Deann); two daughters, Vicki Preece (Stuart) and Jill Leonard (Tony); and daughter-in-law, Geri Williams; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Monday, January 27 at 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, followed by a private family memorial service. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020