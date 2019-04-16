Home

LaWanda J. Sutton


LaWanda J. Sutton Obituary
LaWanda J. Sutton
June 15, 1929 ~ April 10, 2019
LaWanda June Howard Sutton, our cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, passed away at her home in Sandy, Utah, on April 10, 2019 at the age of 89. LaWanda is survived by her sons Kirk (RaNae) and Kyle; her beloved grandchildren, Korey (Ashley), McKenzie (Tyler), and Whitney (Chad); one great-grandson, Beckett; brother Lynn (Sharon); preceded in death by her sweetheart, Arthur Thayne Sutton, and by her brother Leo (Jolene). Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 So), Sandy, Utah. Family and friends may call Thursday evening, April 18, at the mortuary from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Friday, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to services. For full obituary and online condolences, please go to www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019
