Lawnie Dee Mayhew
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
West Valley City, UT-Lawnie D Mayhew. Born 06-11-1953, left us on 09-12-2020 after a long battle with Respiratory disease. He is survived by his Father, Lawnie C Mayhew, his brothers Kent (Barbara), Kelly, Mark, Jon, and Todd (Cindy). Former wife Delane and daughter Kassie (Chris). Former wife Debbie and children David (Jenny), Tara (Simeon), Nicole, and Lisa. Grandchildren Jaylen, Drayden, Taysia, Destiny, Riley, Jayden, Carson, Zayden, and Savanah. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Mother Dee Viola (DeeVie) Jorgensen, Uncle Bob Jorgensen and daughter Jennifer Mayhew. Lawnie was the type of person who worked hard and played hard. He spent the majority of his working career with Harper Contracting and wore many hats for the company. He never stopped learning or growing with the business and held an abundance of certifications and accolades. In his free time, he loved to fish for Mackinaw at Flaming Gorge on his boat "Reel-Axation". He enjoyed Trap Shooting for which he also held many awards and trophies. An avid outdoorsman, he loved being in the mountains. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or camping, he seemed at home surrounded by the trees and fresh mountain air. Lawnie was a very genuine and giving person, he always made sure you were taken care of if you needed help. It didn't matter to him the time or cost invested, if you were struggling he was there for you. If you needed a place to live, he would take you into his home and did just that many times over the years. He was a natural leader in both work & his personal life, everyone around him depended on him and his ability to take charge in any situation. One of his biggest accomplishments and most loved asset to Lawnie, was by far his family. He very much enjoyed being surrounded by those he loved. Services will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 am at the Calvary Salt Lake Church 460 W. Century Dr. (4350 S). A viewing from 11 to 11:30 followed by a service to celebrate his life. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Lawnie. Full Obituary will be at wiscombememorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Calvary Salt Lake Church
SEP
19
Service
11:30 AM
Calvary Salt Lake Church
Funeral services provided by
Wiscombe Memorial
47 South Orange Street, Suite B-5
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
(385) 528-1804
