Lawrence Charles "Larry" Bates
1952 - 2020
July 28, 1952 ~ May 31, 2020
Larry died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Larry was born in Idaho and raised in Utah by his parents, Kay Bates and Kay Ewell Bates. He enlisted in the army at 17 and served in Germany. Following his service, Larry returned to Utah and attended courses at Westminster College before settling into his career as a contractor. He has also lived in Texas and The Isle of Wight, England.
An artistic soul, Larry collected and sold paintings, prints and lithographs. He also wrote poetry, stories and songs and enjoyed sharing, reciting and performing them on the piano for friends and family. Larry taught Sunday school in Texas where he served as a youth leader with his wife, Cheryl.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ritter Bates, (married in 1981); his siblings, Vicky, Keith, Roger and Stewart; his children Charles, Justin and Tyler; his grandchildren, godchildren and beloved animals. He joins his deceased parents and two siblings, Melvin Kim and Sheryl.
He was a kind and generous man and will be missed.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
