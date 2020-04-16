|
Lawrence Dale Goettsche
1935 ~ 2020
Sadly, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Lawrence Dale Goettsche took is last breath. Born May 31, 1935 in Grand Island, Nebraska to John Henry Goettsche and Mary Jensen Goettsche. He grew up as a country boy along with his brothers, John and Jim, living on farms in Nebraska, and Idaho before moving to the big city of Compton, California, and back to the farm in Idaho. After his father's death, his mother remarried and he gained another brother, Edward. Lawrence longed to see the world so at the age of 17, he joined the US Navy and served his country for 24 years. On July 14, 1957 he married Karlene Koch. They were married for nearly 60 yrs. Together they had four children, Diane, Dale, David, and Don, also known as the 4 D's. During his military career they were able to travel the country, living in CA, HI, ME, and TN. After retiring from the military, he lived in SLC, UT, Overton and Mesquite, NV. Larry loved RV'ing around the country in his motorhome. He was active in the Lutheran Church, Senior Centers, ISA, American Legion, and loved card games. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Karlene and son Dale. He is survived by his children, Diane Templin (Mike), David (Sheri), Don (Marie) and grandchildren, Whitney, Katie, Brandy, (Mykle) Jamie, Chelsea, Chase (Katy), Daryl, Tyler (Tayja), Travis, Megan and several great grandchildren. He will be buried on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Veteran Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020