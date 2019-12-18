|
|
Lawrence Dean Powell
"Larry"
Lawrence Dean Powell, Larry, beloved son of Keith and Loyce Powell passed away suddenly on December 14, 2019, after valiantly fighting pancreatic cancer for the last year.
Larry was born in Midvale, Utah, on February 27, 1964 and spent his entire life there. He graduated from Hillcrest High School and worked for many years in customer service at Home Depot, Lowe's and Harbor Freight. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Stevens-Henager and got his dream job at Dell EMC where he worked until he became ill.
Larry's great love in life was fishing in the great outdoors. He especially loved going fishing in West Yellowstone with his cousins and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his father last March. He is survived by his mother and two sisters Stephe and Amanda. He is also survived by his beloved nephew, Jagar Dean Powell, whom he adored. His last wish was to take his family to Hawaii for Christmas. We have opted to honor this wish. A Celebration of Life will be planned when we return.
His family would also like to thank his cousins and friends for their love and support, especially his special friend Debbie. We also want to thank the Huntsman Cancer Hospital and the wonderful support of Dr. Ignacio Garrido and his team, Kristin, Muslima, Jenna and Connie.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019