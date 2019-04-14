Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Valley Bowling Lanes
3951 W. 5400 So.
Kearns, UT
Lawrence (Larry) Trolin
1950 - 2019
Our beloved Lawrence (Larry) Trolin passed away April 9th, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones from cancer. He was born June 14th, 1950 to Arnold and Pearl Trolin. He robbed the cradle and married the love of his life Verna Redmond Trolin. Together they had 3 children, Lawrence A. (Jamie), Teresa (Junior), and Jonathan (Kristina). He attended Kearns High/Granite High. He received his Ceramic Engineering degree at Clemson University. Larry worked for Metals Finishing 5 years, moved on to Interstate Brick for 16 years, and finally successfully owned and operated Valley 300 Lounge & Cafe along with his wife for 25 years. Larry was a member of Sons of American Legion. Larry's passions in life were fishing, camping, BOWLING, building and painting race cars for Mel Andrus, Jr., and spending time with family and friends.
Survived by Wife, Children, 8 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Grand-dogs + Scooby, Siblings Arnie and Billie Mae Trolin. Preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life will be at Valley Bowling Lanes on April 20th, 2019, from 3:00-6:00, 3951 W. 5400 So., Kearns, UT.
We would like to thank Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers to help with medical costs, donations will be accepted at Wells Fargo Bank to the Lawrence C. Trolin Memorial Fund, or at the Celebration of Life. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
