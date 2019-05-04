Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Mack Ford


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
May 26, 1937 ~ April 29, 2019
Lawrence Mack Ford, 81, passed away on April 29th, 2019, of causes incident to age including a stroke and pneumonia. Mack was born in Ogden, UT on May 26, 1937, to Lawrence "Pete" (Laurence) Valentine & Llewellen Maurene (Burrows) Ford.
Mack served in the Navy from 1954-1965.
He married Colleen Peterson and they had two daughters, Debra and Susan. They later divorced. Mack married Patricia Lee Cahoon on November 28th, 1960. Together they had three girls, Cindy, "Baby Girl", and Patti.
Mack enjoyed golfing, hunting, camping, fishing, gardening and barbequing.
Mack worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 43 years in Ogden and Salt Lake City as a Diesel Mechanic Foreman. He had many friends from his time working at the railroad including Dale Roberts, who often visited dad at home.
Mack is preceded in death by his sweetheart Patricia Lee Cahoon; daughters "Baby Girl" and Susan Bithell; siblings, Joan Allen and Kathy Helmick; and his parents.
He is survived by daughters, Debra (Fil) Martinez of Layton, Cindy (Homelo) Vaitaki of Kaysville, and Patti (Trace) Middleton of Ogden; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ana for the loving care she provided to our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT, with a viewing from 9:00 - 10:45am
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leavitt's Mortuary
Download Now