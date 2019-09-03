|
April 19, 1938 -
August 30, 2019 Aka Larry Hunter
Larry peacefully returned back to our Heavenly Father on Friday August 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Larry was born in Brigham City, Utah to James Hunsaker and Savilla Rohwer.. He grew up on the family farm West of Brigham City. Growing up he had many passions such as playing baseball, being on the track team and music. One of his favorite subjects in school was English. His English teacher commended him for his unique speaking voice and suggested he may do well in radio broadcasting. Once he graduated from Box Elder High School in 1956, he work for various radio stations. In the late sixties Larry moved to Salt Lake City when he started working for a local county radio station KSOP, where he was known as Larry Hunter. During the sixties and seventies he was living his dream of being a radio announcer and then being promoted to music director where he then emceed at concerts and represented KSOP by attending the Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN. In the eighties, he worked at several radio stations in Idaho including KACH in Preston, ID, where he was the general manager for that station. Larry later returned to KSOP in Salt Lake City until the late 2000's when he then retired.
Larry was kind and generous to all those who knew him! He had a great sense of humor and brought happiness to many. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather! He will be missed by many!
Larry is survived by his daughter Pamela Hunsaker, step daughter Tamy Nuno, brother Fred R Hunsaker (Sharon), Sister Ione Higley, granddaughter Nisa Hunsaker and step granddaughter Courtney Nuno. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his life partner Linda Kay Wade, wife Susan Romano Hunsaker, step son Guy Young, Brother in-law Dallas Higley, mother Savilla Hunsaker and father James Hunsaker.
On Wednesday September 4, 2019, A family viewing will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary 295 N. Main, Bountiful, UT from 9:15 am to 10 am. Graveside funeral service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park 4335 W. 4100 S. West Valley City, UT in the sunset section at 11 am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019