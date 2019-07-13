|
Lawrence T. Pino
November 5, 1921 ~ July 8, 2019
Lawrence Thomas Pino passed away at his home in Holladay on July 8, 2019 at the age of 97. Larry was born on November 5, 1921 in Bingham Canyon, Utah, the beloved son of Salvatore and Teresa Belcolori Pino. As one of seven Pino children, Larry distinguished himself by being both handsome and mischievous. He attended Bingham High School where he was active in music and sports. He was lead cheerleader for the Bingham High "Miners". Classmates nicknamed Larry "Flash" because he ran fast and dressed stylishly.
Larry attended DePaul University in Chicago where he studied with legendary accordionist Andy Rizzo. His education was interrupted when the U.S. entered World War II after the December 7, 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor. Larry returned to Utah and worked at Kennecott Copper while waiting to join the Army. After 16 weeks of infantry training, he was sent to Cebu in the Philippines. Larry was then stationed as a medic in Japan one week after the United States bombing of Hiroshima. He was proud of the medical assistance he provided to GIs their families, and residents. Larry enjoyed the Army with the structure, teamwork and guidance the service provided. He was proud to be part of the US Army and often said, "these days were the best". While stationed in Japan a friend encouraged Larry to attend the New England Conservatory of Music. Once out of the Army, Larry moved to Boston, studied at the Conservatory, and was one of the original members of their Symphonic Accordion Band, the first in the country. Larry played concerts in Boston's famed Symphony Hall, and New York.
Larry put himself through school working at night waiting tables at an Italian restaurant. Although he loved Boston, his plan was to learn everything that he could from his music professors and return to Salt Lake City to teach the accordion and build a successful career in music.
Larry opened his first music conservatory in Salt Lake City in 1951. He established eight music studios from Ogden to Provo, employed 38 teachers, and oversaw education of hundreds of accordion students Larry conducted yearly symphonic accordion programs at Highland High School and his students competed nationally and internationally, often winning top prizes. Larry achieved his dream of success with the Larry Pino Conservatory of Music.
Larry wanted most to be remembered as a "teacher". Not only of music, but also of life. He was a trusted advisor. His students became his lifelong friends. Many studied with him for over fifty years. He never stopped teaching and never met someone who couldn't use a piano or accordion lesson.
Larry also loved to run. He started running in his fifties and was very active in the Salt Lake running community. Larry completed 27 marathons and multiple half marathons and 10K races. One of his joys was meeting one of his sons annually to run the St George Marathon or the Dana Point Turkey Trot. Larry ran his last marathon at age 75.
Larry was a member of the Salt Lake Kiwanis club and also had a passion for reading books. As an avid reader, Larry enjoyed reading multiple books on his kindle. He was well versed in history, sports and current events and enjoyed having conversations with friends and family about what he had read.
Larry is grateful for the care he received at the Veterans Administration Hospital. He loved interacting with the resident physicians in training; none escaped his offer of piano lessons! Thanks to Sia, Larry made it to appointments until hospice care allowed him to take it easy and stay home in his final year. He was wearing everyone else out! With great team effort, Larry remained comfortable in his home in his 97th year.
Larry taught by example. He was always positive, met challenges head on, and showed both compassion and concern for others. His great sense of humor, infectious smile and ability to have fun will be greatly missed by everyone who knew this wonderful and special man.
Larry is survived by his three sons, Lawrence Pino Jr, David Pino and Steven Pino. He leaves behind two brothers Amedeo Pino and Rudy Pino, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first spouse Louise Chiodo Pino, Eva Stalliviere and brothers Albert Pino, Ross Pino, and Bill Pino.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 1375 Spring Ln, Salt Lake City, followed by a burial service with military honors at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 2:30 p.m., 4th Avenue and T Street, Salt Lake City. An open house follows at the Cottonwood Country Club, 1780 E Lakewood Dr., Holladay, Utah from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Assistance League of Salt Lake City, P.O. Box 9353, SLC, UT 84109 (alslc.org) or .
A public memorial has been created for Larry. Please share your thoughts, photos and videos at the following site. https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/lawrence-thomas-larry-pino-sr/1117
