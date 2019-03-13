Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canyons Baptist Church
1700 East Fort Union Blvd
Midvale, UT
View Map
Lawrence W. Keeler
"Butch"
Lawrence W. Keeler (Butch), loving husband, father, brother, and friend, returned home to our Lord on March 10, 2019 with loved ones by his side.
He was born on January 2, 1945 to Wilmer and Bertha Keeler in Great Falls, Montana. He served 8 years in the Army. He loved old cars like his son and enjoyed going to the races with his family.
He is survived by his wife, MaLinda Keeler; his son, Skyler Keeler (Murray, UT), 3 step-children from a previous marriage: Mark Jones (SLC, UT) Mathew Jones, and Melonie Jones Peacock (Murray, UT); 2 sisters, Maryann (Roger) Duberowski (AZ) and Roberta Spring (SLC, UT); 2 brothers, Alfred (Shirley) Keeler (MT) and Ray (Bessey) Keeler (AZ).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Bertha Keeler; brother, Ed (Joe) Keeler; and his wife, Janice Coult Keeler.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Canyons Baptist Church, 1700 East Fort Union Blvd., Midvale, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
