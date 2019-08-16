|
In Loving Memory
Le Hamalton Kenner, 63, passed away Aug 13 at his home in Kearns, surrounded by his family. Le was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and grew up in a small home in Kearns with 6 rowdy siblings and his parents, Scipio and Beverly. He graduated Kearns High, then joined the USMC. After an early medical discharge, he later went to work for Kennecott Copper where he would work until retirement in 2001. Le met the love of his life, Kathy Mitchell, in 1981, and married her 6 months later in Elko, NV. Kathy was more than a spouse to Le. She was his better half, his best friend, his doctor, his nurse, the angel on his shoulder, and the foundation under his feet. Le was a very proud man, and he couldn't be more proud of his children and their accomplishments. Sports were a huge part of Le's life. He put in countless overtime hours for time off to coach his sons in baseball and he never missed a football game. The baseball field was always the second home of the Kenners, but Le loved football above all. He was a huge Packers fan and the most unlikely BYU Cougars fan. Other passions were hunting, fishing, Texas Hold 'Em, and just enjoying the outdoors. Le was the strongest, hardest working man any of us knew. He fought til the end and built a great family. We are all saddened by his passing but he left a lot of smiles and stories with us all that will be with us forever.
Le is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughter Nichol (Lewis) Rushton, Dusty (Marissa), and Dylan (Ashlee); his brother, Rick (Jamie), and 3 sisters; Mother-in-law, Ardyce Mitchell, brother-in-law, Jim (Barbara) Mitchell; 4 grandchildren, and one on the way. Le is preceded in death by his daughter, Mandi; brother, Carl; parents, Scipio and Beverly, and Father-in-law, Vern Mitchell.
Funeral service will be held at Valley View Funeral Home Sat Aug 17 at noon. Interment to follow. The viewing will be held from 10:45 - 11:45.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019