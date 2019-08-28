|
1924 ~ 2019
On Friday August 23, 2019 Leah Gwendolyn Bjerregaard Sanderson, wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 95 at her home in Orem, Utah
Born May 22, 1924 in Christianburg, Utah to Fergus and Ellareve (Shand) Bjerregaard. Completed her schooling in Ephraim, Utah. Gwen worked in the parachute factory during the war. She married Bud L. Sanderson Nov. 1, 1944. They raised 3 sons Allen (Linda) Gregg and Ron (Janet). She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, son Allen, grandsons Jeff and Josh, brother Allen, Roy, Francis and parents. Survived by 12 grand 26 great and 1 great great-grandchild.
Gwen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed gathering with family, they all held a special place in her heart. She loved nature, especially her drives up South Fork Canyon. Was known for her friendly kind nature.
Special thanks to Rocky Mt. Hospice for their kind compassion and friend Annie for her tender care.
Funeral Services will be Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sharon Park 5th ward at 225 East 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit Friday August 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home at 646 East 800 North, Orem and Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. before the service in the church. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019