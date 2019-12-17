|
|
Leah Rae Nielsen
1937 ~ 2019
Our dear mother, sister, Nana, and aunt, Leah Rae Nielsen passed away Friday, December 13 at Highland Care Center. Leah was born November 26, 1937 to Zola Mary and Earnest Roy Faulkner. She attended Hawthorne Elementary School, Irving and Hillside Middle Schools. Leah graduated from East High School in 1956, where she was active in A capella and ski club with her best friend Lois. She attended one year at BYU, but she worried about how to get home to her family on the weekends, so she transferred to the University of Utah. After college, Leah married Joseph LeRoy Nielsen, February 18,1961.
Leah had a serious sweet tooth, which was perfected through years of work at Valour's ice-cream in Sugarhouse, and Dan's bakery in Salt Lake. She also worked in customer service at Kmart on Parley's Way, and Walgreens in downtown Salt Lake where her pleasant attitude and bright smile brought joy to all her customers. Mom loved animals, especially cats, and cared for many furry friends through the years, and gave generously to animal charities.
Leah is survived by her three children: daughter Gygi Nanette (James) Olsen, children: Jamie and Lucas, son Jon Kelly (April) Nielsen, children: Brickell and Monet (Drew), sister Mary Christine (Michael) Richards, brother Cecil William (Wendy) Crowther, and many loving nieces and nephews. Leah was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph LeRoy, brother Donald Franklin (Joan) Stark, and her parents.
Although she suffered with Dementia the last few years, mom never forgot family and close friends. She was always referred to by her caregivers as "sweet," and she certainly was. Special thanks to the nurses and CNAs who helped mom pass with dignity. Most notable are: Jessica and Jennifer. Special blessings to Marie and "Pinky" the therapy dog at Encompass Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, SLC, on Thursday, December 19, at 1:00 PM. Friends and family may call an hour before. Interment will follow at Salt Lake City Cemetery following service.
Mom, you are so very loved. Life won't be as sweet without you.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019