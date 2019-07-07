|
|
Leah Baldwin Sugden
1926 ~ 2019
Tooele, UT-Our social butterfly flew away on July 1, 2019. Leah was born on February 12, 1926 in Salt Lake County, Utah. Leah married Richard T. Sugden in 1946. Leah is survived by her loving children; daughters Joyce (Charles) Dillier, Judy (Lloyd) Machal and daughter-in-law Diane Sugden; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Leah is preceded in death by husband, Richard, and son, Terry. Leah was loved, lived a happy life and will be missed. There will be a visitation Monday 7/8/2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM with a Graveside Service to follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019