Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Oak Hill Ward
895 West 4800 South
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Hill Ward
895 West 4800 South
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Dale Bailey


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Dale Bailey Obituary
Lee Dale Bailey
1923 ~ 2019
Lee Dale Bailey, age 96, passed away September 24, 2019. He was born June 3, 1923 in Ephraim, Utah to William Lee Bailey and Mary Lucille Jewkes. He married his sweetheart, Sarah Colleen Coulson, December 5, 1942 in Ely, Nevada. The marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on September 10, 1943.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 30th, 12 noon at Oak Hill Ward, 895 West 4800 South. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 29th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. and Monday at the church from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. See www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now