|
|
Lee Dale Bailey
1923 ~ 2019
Lee Dale Bailey, age 96, passed away September 24, 2019. He was born June 3, 1923 in Ephraim, Utah to William Lee Bailey and Mary Lucille Jewkes. He married his sweetheart, Sarah Colleen Coulson, December 5, 1942 in Ely, Nevada. The marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on September 10, 1943.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 30th, 12 noon at Oak Hill Ward, 895 West 4800 South. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 29th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. and Monday at the church from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. See www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019