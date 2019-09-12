|
Lee Frank Crebs
1934 - 2019
Lee passed away on Sept. 10, 2019 at his home. He was born Jan. 24, 1934 in Salt Lake City to William and Magdalene Woodbury Crebs He married Barbara Richins and together they have 4 children. Lee retired as a Captain from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held from 12:00 -2:00 pm prior to the services. For additional information, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019