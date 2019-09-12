Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South)
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Crebs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Frank Crebs


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Frank Crebs Obituary
Lee Frank Crebs
1934 - 2019
Lee passed away on Sept. 10, 2019 at his home. He was born Jan. 24, 1934 in Salt Lake City to William and Magdalene Woodbury Crebs He married Barbara Richins and together they have 4 children. Lee retired as a Captain from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held from 12:00 -2:00 pm prior to the services. For additional information, please visit larkincares.com.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now