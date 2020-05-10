|
Lee Gordon Jackson
9/2/1929-5/7/2020
Lee Gordon Jackson returned home to his Heavenly Father and his eternal partner as he passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 7th, with his sons at his side. He is survived by his sons Allen (Judy), Greg and John (Kathy); 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and brother Ralph (Arlene). His loving wife Jean Allen Jackson and parents Lyle and Laura preceded him in death. A viewing will be held Tuesday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM at Goff Mortuary located at 8090 S. State St. in Midvale. A graveside service will be held immediately after at the Sandy Cemetery for immediate family only.
Condolences can be sent to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020