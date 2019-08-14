|
Lee Hampshire Ostler
1930 ~ 2019
On Friday, August 9th, 2019, Lee H. Ostler, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away at the age of 89 in his home in Sandy, UT. Lee was born on April 3rd, 1930, in Riverton, UT. He was the first of 11 children born to Stephen and Lavern Ostler (Steadman). After proudly serving in the Navy on the USS McCoy Reynolds during the Korean War, Lee became a welder by trade, and eventually retired from Monroc, Inc. He married the love of his life, Joyce Ostler (Durham) on May 10th, 1969. Lee fathered eight children, but was dad to eleven, with many more grandchildren and great grandchildren to be counted. Lee had a passion for camping, traveling, fishing, collecting coins, playing poker, and reuniting with his Navy comrades each year. He was also an avid gardener and loved sharing his harvest with family, neighbors and friends. He was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, dance moves and his kind and compassionate spirit. Lee was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers, and two sons. He is survived by his wife, and dozens of family and friends who made sure to express their love and gratitude for his life during his last days here on earth. Many thanks to Inspiration Hospice Care who helped during Lee's last few days of life. Like you always said Grandpa, "see you later, alligator." #afterwhilecrocodile
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019