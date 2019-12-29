|
1964 ~ 2019
Lee James Reyburn, age 55, passed away December 21, 2019 in his home. Services will be held at the Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2 pm. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, January 3 at the mortuary as well as one hour prior to the services on Saturday. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations for his service. To view our dad's life story please visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020