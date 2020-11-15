Lee Joseph Holladay
1927 - 2020
Lee Joseph Holladay passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, November 13, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lee was born May 6, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Esther and John L. Holladay. He was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served his country honorably in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He married Nettie Jane Huntington on April 17, 1952 in the L.D.S. Salt Lake Temple.
Lee devoted the entirety of his adult life to the Boy Scouts of America program, taking great pride and honor in working closely with hundreds of scouts in an exemplary and guiding manner.
He is survived by his brother, Don; children, Arenda (Jim), Nora (Steven) and David; four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Katherine Buck, and Christian (Stephanie) and Stephanie Crump.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah, with a graveside service following at 11:00 am at Elysian Burial Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.