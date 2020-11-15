1/2
Lee Joseph Holladay
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Joseph Holladay
1927 - 2020
Lee Joseph Holladay passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, November 13, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lee was born May 6, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Esther and John L. Holladay. He was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served his country honorably in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He married Nettie Jane Huntington on April 17, 1952 in the L.D.S. Salt Lake Temple.
Lee devoted the entirety of his adult life to the Boy Scouts of America program, taking great pride and honor in working closely with hundreds of scouts in an exemplary and guiding manner.
He is survived by his brother, Don; children, Arenda (Jim), Nora (Steven) and David; four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Katherine Buck, and Christian (Stephanie) and Stephanie Crump.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah, with a graveside service following at 11:00 am at Elysian Burial Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elysian Burial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved