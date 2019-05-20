|
|
6/14/64-12/22/17
5/24/51-8/9/17
Lee Roy was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert L. Horn & Fannie J. Sanders. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Vietnam war. James Etta was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Mary Ann Norris & James Foster. She was a proud contestant in the Miss Black Utah pageant.
They are survived by their daughters Tracy Hodge, Ebony Horn, Leetta Horn & 2 Grandsons.
They will be buried together at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please contact Leetta Horn at [email protected] for information.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 20, 2019