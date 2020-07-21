1/1
Lee Roy "Coach" Ritchie
1936 - 2020
1936 ~ 2020
Lee Roy (Coach) Ritchie, passed away on July 18th, 2020 in Heber City. He was born to Paris Clyde Ritchie and Hannah Whiting Ritchie on April 5, 1936. He married Barbara Lue Fillmore on September 2, 1955 and was sealed in the Logan temple on August 4th, 1959.
He is survived by his wife Barbara and his four children Denise, Annette, Scott and Karen. He is also survived by his brother Don (Liz) Ritchie and sister Diane (Teryl) Hunsaker. He has five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother John.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd at 11:00 at the Charleston Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Due to the COVID pandemic, we ask all that are attending to please wear masks. For more information go to www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
We would like to thank the many caregivers involved in his care at Rocky Mountain, Spring Gardens and Hospice Services.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Charleston Cemetery
