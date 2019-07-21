Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
the "Ranch" Lee's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Nielson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee S. Nielson


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lee S. Nielson Obituary
Lee S. Nielson
1940~2019
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved father, brother, and great friend passed away peacefully in his home on July 15, 2019. Born July 12, 1940 in Payson, Utah to Chrissie and Mark Nielson.
Lee worked in the grocery business all his life. Working as Store Manager at Albertson's, Harmon's and owning his own market for some time.
A celebration of life will be held on September 7th at 2:00pm at the "Ranch" Lee's home. For a full obituary see www.wasatchlawn.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 21 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now