Lee S. Nielson
1940~2019
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved father, brother, and great friend passed away peacefully in his home on July 15, 2019. Born July 12, 1940 in Payson, Utah to Chrissie and Mark Nielson.
Lee worked in the grocery business all his life. Working as Store Manager at Albertson's, Harmon's and owning his own market for some time.
A celebration of life will be held on September 7th at 2:00pm at the "Ranch" Lee's home. For a full obituary see www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 21 to Sept. 1, 2019