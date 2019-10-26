|
LeeAnn (Robertson) Galanis
1956 - 2019
Loving and devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother passed away October 21, 2019. Her life partner and husband Nick Galanis III needed her by his side in heaven after just a very short 5 months away from each other. What a happy reunion they had. She was born August 5, 1956 to Evelyn Vasquez and Norman Robertson. She married Nick John Galanis III and together they had one son Nick John Galanis IV. LeeAnn's free spirit and unconditional love will be missed greatly. She is survived by her Son Nick (Mindy) Galanis IV, and her beloved twin, Grandchildren Nicholas and Avery Galanis, Mother Evelyn (Vasquez) Childers, Brothers: George (Norma) Lopez, Troy Childers, Lonnie (Katheryn) Childers, Sisters: Rita (Daniel) Zagarich, Deborah (Mark) Dutson, Norma Jo Asplund, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are; her Husband Nicholas Galanis III., Father Norman Robertson, Brothers John Soto and J.D. Childers.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019