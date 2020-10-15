1921 ~ 2020
LeGrande Young was born September 1, 1921, in Duchesne County, Utah, to Dallas Huber Young and Elsie Lucille Brady Young. LeGrande was the 3rd of five children born to Dallas and Lucille: Miriam (Allen B. Sorensen), Lillian (John Keith Hayes), Dallas H. (Roda Vaun Call) Young, and Myrle (Molly) (Kenneth C. Hall and Jack Nyman). He was the great-grandson of 1847 Utah pioneers, Phineas Howe Young and Lorenzo Dow Young. LeGrande's older sister, Lillian Young Hayes, survives him. He is also survived by 16 'Young' nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
LeGrande spent his early years in Duchesne County. He graduated from Provo High School in 1939, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 1941. In 1943, he married Dolores Jean (Dolly) Gaines of Spokane, Washington. They were divorced in 1963. LeGrande is survived by the following children and grandchildren: Michael LeGrande (Stephanie Berrett) Allen Keith (Marty Moore), and Patricia (Patty) Jean (Kenneth Hulce). He is survived by his grandchildren, Ashley Young Fuchs, Matthew Dallas Young, Staci Young, Tyler S. (Danielle Colvin) Young, Erin Louise (Joseph McFarlane), Kenna Jean (Ronald Macky), and Alyx Patricia Hulce, and six great-grandchildren, Alex Fuchs, Aaron Fuchs, Maxwell Schoenfeld, Lucy Schoenfeld, Madden Joy Young, and Kaitlyn Louise Macky.
LeGrande married Dorothy Olsen Nelson of Orem in 1964. Dorothy passed in 2003. LeGrande's family on her side includes Nanci (Nelson) McCalister and Sandy Jacobson and five grandchildren, Traci (Troy) Wright, Shawn Jacobson, Keli Hodgkinson, Brandon Hodgkinson, and Ned Hodgkinson, 22 great, 9 great-great, and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.
LeGrande met Ruth Newell of Orem. Ruth was a lively, vivacious woman, and they spent 13 happy years together until Ruth passed in 2018.
Graveside services will take place at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem, Utah, on Saturday, October 17, at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that you wear your masks and practice social distancing. To read the full obituary and to express condolences please go to www.bergmortuary.com