Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
East Mill Creek Stake Center
3103 E. Craig Dr
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
East Mill Creek Stake Center
3103 E. Craig Dr
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
East Mill Creek Stake Center
3103 E. Craig Dr
Lela Rae Potts "Lee" Bergstrom


1926 - 2019
1926 ~ 2019
Lela Rae ("Lee") Potts Bergstrom quietly returned home on September 4, 2019 after nearly 93 gracious years of life. Lee will be remembered for her selfless devotion to family and friends, kind heart, and caring concern for others.
Born October 10, 1926 in Silver City, Utah to Ray Leland and Cecil Higginson Potts, she grew up in Salt Lake. Lee loved learning, graduating from East High at 16 and then with honors from the University of Utah, where she joined Delta Gamma sorority. Her life was gilded by sweet friendships which spanned decades. A founder of Prevent Blindness Utah, Lee volunteered for over 60 years screening thousands of preschoolers for lazy eye (amblyopia).
On a blind date, Lee met Harry Bergstrom, a tall Marine home from WWII. Married September 3, 1948, they later sealed their love in the Salt Lake Temple. Lee loved the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and opportunities to serve as a teacher, leader, and organist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Keith and Richard Potts, and is survived by her children: Steve (Lori); Chris (Darrel Armstrong); and Terri; 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, 9/14 at 11:00 AM at the East Mill Creek Stake Center, 3103 E. Craig Dr, with visitations Friday 6-8 PM and Saturday 9:00-10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary or Humanitarian Services Funds. The family thanks Mary Kay, Val, Char, Brandon, Pinki, Anne, Kymberly, Ebany and all of Encompass Hospice for their loving care. Online condolences: www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
