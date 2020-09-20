Lt. Colonel U.S. Air Force, retired

He was born September 25, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of John and Charlotte Osburn. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John (Jack) and Calvin Osburn. He attended East High School and the University of Utah. He earned degrees in chemistry, electrical engineering, and systems management. He was an Air Force pilot for almost thirty years and he served in Vietnam for one year. He died July 17, 2020 at the age of 87 of Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol Osburn and their five sons, Larry, John, David, Steven and Mark, eleven grandsons, eleven granddaughters and twenty great-grand­children. Funeral services and burial took place in Payson, Utah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store