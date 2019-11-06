|
|
Leland L Vincent
1941 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Leland L Vincent born June 9, 1941 died peacefully in the presence of his family on November 4, 2019. Leland was born in Provo, Utah, to Vere L. Vincent and Gwen Martian Vincent. Leland was married to Carolyn Shepherd on February 26, 1965. They had five children. Carolyn passed away in 1982. Leland married Arlene Ward Butler on December 31, 1985. Arlene passed away on October 5, 2017.
Leland had a very strong work ethic that he learned from his father at an early age which served him well throughout his life. Leland graduated from Provo High School in 1960. Following graduation, he served a LDS mission in the Central States Mission in Des Moines, Iowa from 1961-1963. Upon returning home he attended BYU where he studied Accounting. He met Carolyn in a square-dancing class and they were married in 1965, and sealed in the Manti Temple in 1966.
He worked as an accountant, preparing personal income taxes, and corporate tax returns throughout his entire life. Leland enjoyed his many callings in the LDS church, though his favorite was his calling as ward clerk. During his free time, Leland enjoyed square-dancing, bowling, history and traveling. He was well known throughout his life as someone who would bring laughter into every room he entered and a smile to the face of every person he came into contact with, making a point to cultivate genuine relationships with lasting impressions. He was more concerned about the well-being of others rather than dwelling on his own problems. He always made sure to lift others around him and made each and every one of them feel special and important. Leland struggled with diabetes and heart disease during his adult life.
Leland is survived by his children Jeff (Natalie) Vincent of Vernal UT, Wade (Lori) Vincent of Murrieta CA, Carolee Vincent of Pleasant Grove UT, Cathy (Troy) Kendall of Taylorsville UT, James (Cherise) Vincent of Riverton UT, step-children Burton (Jodi) Butler of Nicholasville KY, Becky (Roberto) Bravo of Warner Robins GA, Bonnie (Dave) Gwilliam of Centerville UT. Leland had 34 grand-children and 24 great-grandchildren.
Leland was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn, his second wife Arlene, his parents, his sisters Christina and Vera, his grandson Alex Vincent, great-grandson Michael Miles, and step-son Branford Butler.
The family would like to send their love and appreciation to the staff at Riverton Hospital for their compassionate care of Leland during this time.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Viewings will be Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, and again one hour prior to the services on Saturday, with the interment to follow. All services are being held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, Leland requested you consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the American Red Cross.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019