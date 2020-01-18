Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Redding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland Redding


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leland Neil Redding
1961 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Leland Neil Redding, age 58, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. He was born on January 18, 1961 in Salt Lake City, UT to Joseph and Shirlene Redding. He married Paula J. Atwood on March 18, 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple. A viewing will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A funeral service will follow Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the same location with a viewing starting at 10:00 AM. Please refer to memorialutah.com for full obituary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -