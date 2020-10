Or Copy this URL to Share

LeLand Richins

July 16, 1939 ~ Oct. 14, 2016

We still miss you after 4 years, but we hold you close in our hearts until we meet again.

When someone you love is in Heaven - there is a little bit of Heaven in your home.

Our family so loves you, Pops!



