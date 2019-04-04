Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Lella Vee Sisam Obituary
Lella Vee Sisam
1931 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-Lella Vee Sisam, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019.
She was born July 29, 1931 to Emil Harold Frederik Johansen and Loa Arintha Taylor Johansen in Loa, Utah. She graduated from Wayne High School and moved to Salt Lake City where she met and married Robert A. Sisam on September 4, 1951. There were later sealed in the Jordan River Temple. They were married for 43 years and had 5 children.
Lella Vee was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers Arden, Larry and Emil Johansen, a grandson David Perry, and a great-granddaugher Angel Perry. She is survived by her children, Annette Jensen, Barbara (Gary) Aoki; VeeAnn (Jerry) Smith, Jay (Allison) Sisam and Arlene (Andy) Babinchak; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 2 sisters Owena (Jack) Chappell, Wana Lu (Lyal) Burr, and a brother Harold J.R. (Deanna) Johansen.
She loved to crochet, fabric paint, color, and camping and fishing trips with her family. She served as a Temple worker at the Jordan River Temple and taught primary for many years. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her family and grandchildren and she spent many enjoyable times with her best friend of more than 50 years, Bonnie Tolman and her family.
To celebrate her life a viewing will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, from 1:30 to 2:30 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. Funeral services will be held following the viewing at 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary chapel. She will be interred in the Memorial Redwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Holiday Home for the Elderly for their years of loving service and kindness, Beehive Homes for their care and kindness in the final month of her life, and Hearts for Hospice during the last months of her life.
Online condolences may be shared at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019
