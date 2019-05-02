|
9/27/1923 ~ 4/29/2019
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away at the age of 95 on April 29, 2019 in Price, Utah. She was born on September 27, 1923 in Price, Utah to Vard and Ellen Rich. She married Merrill Jensen on September 23, 1942, later solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple. They were married for 67 years and the family is grateful they are finally together again and dancing. Lena & Merrill resided in the Salt Lake City area for 30 years where Lena worked and retired from the Cottonwood ZCMI store. They later returned to Price for their retirement. Lena was known for her contagious laugh, her love of pranks and jokes, and most importantly her love for her family.
She is survived by her children, Nickie (Stacy); Dennis (Patsy); Valene Houston; Kristy (Kevin) Tolley; Lori Jensen, 17 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Essie, Carol, Joy, and brother Gary. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Merrill, her parents, sister Bonnie, and brothers Vernon and Smith.
Family and friends may visit Saturday, May 4th at Mitchell Funeral Home in Price, UT from 12:30 to 1:30pm. Graveside services will follow at 2:00pm, Wellington City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 2, 2019