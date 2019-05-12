|
|
1934 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandma and sister, Lena Geraldine Defa Giles passed away at the age of 84, on May 8, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on November 1, 1934 in Hanna, Ut to Leo and Nettie Defa.
Lena is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Delyle Giles. Lena is survived by her 4 children, Dee (Kathy), Shiela (Mike), Dallas (Robyn), Doug (Stacy); 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, sisters Joy and DaVona, brother Larry.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May, 15, at 12:00 PM at the Tabiona LDS church in Tabiona, Ut. A viewing will be held prior to service from 10:00 AM-11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Tabiona Cemetery.
To view the full obituary or to leave condolences for Lena's family, please visit www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019